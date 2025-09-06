Tulsa mayor announces homeless outreach program expansion

Tulsa's mayor announced the city is expanding a program that pairs firefighters with mental health professionals to better help people experiencing homelessness.

By: News On 6

This weekend, Tulsa is launching the expansion of the Alternative Response Team 2, or ART 2.

The program pairs Tulsa Firefighters with mental health professionals to respond to 911 medical calls and do outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

The mayor says with support from Family and Children Services, the program will now run seven days a week instead of four.

"We believe now that we're scaling up and we will be able to create greater impact for these individuals. I think what you'll see is a continued investment into helping unhoused individuals get the critical resources they need."

The mayor says this program is about long-term solutions, not quick fixes.

This comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt launched Operation SAFE, clearing homeless encampments from state-owned property.

