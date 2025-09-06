Patretia Mathews remembered for her big smile and bigger heart after tragic discovery

The family of 71-year-old Patretia Mathews, whose remains were found this week after she had been missing for nearly a month, says she was so much more than a tragic headline.

A Life Full of Love and Creativity

Patretia Mathews was reported missing on August 8th, the day she was last seen leaving Bristow. A Silver Alert was issued shortly after her car was found abandoned in rural Okmulgee County.

Her granddaughter, Natasha Logan, remembers her as a loving, creative woman who touched the lives of everyone around her.

“She was kind to everyone,” Logan said, “She used to do my hair for prom and things like that when she had retired. She had big cheeks like I do. She had the most amazing smile.”

A Grandmother’s Legacy

Mathews worked as a hairdresser and ran her own salon. Outside of work, she loved arts and crafts and was the kind of grandmother who made Sundays special.

“She took us to church every Sunday. She’d bring us coloring books to keep us busy during the sermon and always had candy in her purse,” Logan said.

Even as she lived with dementia, Logan says her grandmother was still functional and independent. That made her disappearance even more alarming.

Remains Found Weeks After Disappearance

After three weeks of searching, the family's worst fears were confirmed when Patretia’s remains were found one mile from her abandoned vehicle in a rural part of Okmulgee County.

“We held onto hope as long as we could,” Logan said, “We were out there. We were not going to give up.”

She says the confirmation of her grandmother’s passing, though heartbreaking, has at least provided some sense of closure.

“I would say that the unknown was harder than the known,” Logan said, “Now we can start to grieve.”

Gratitude for Support and the Search Effort

The family says they are grateful to everyone who helped search for Patretia and supported them.

“We miss her. Her legacy is going to continue through us,” Logan said.

Investigation Ongoing

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says Mathews’ cause and manner of death are still under review by the Medical Examiner's Office.