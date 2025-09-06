Sooners defense set to face true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood in Top 20 Showdown with Michigan

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has had high praise for Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood entering their top 20 showdown with the Wolverines on Saturday night in Norman.

By: Justin Woodard

-

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has had high praise for Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood entering their top 20 showdown with the Wolverines on Saturday night in Norman.

Venables said Underwood reminds him of Trevor Lawrence, who was the quarterback at Clemson when Underwood was the defensive coordinator.

But, for the Sooners to come out on top, they will have to make life hard on Underwood.

Venables wants the home crowd to make a difference, but he knows the players have to execute the scheme. Underwood, the number one recruit in the 2025 class, threw for over 250 yards and one touchdown in his debut last week.

Hoping to confuse the young quarterback and rattle him, so to speak, Venables was asked earlier this week what the key is to pulling that off.

Venables said, "Everybody has to win their match-ups for it to work. Underwood is a little different and reminds me of Trevor Lawrence. He is quick, decisive, accurate, poised, and tough. There is a reason he was the number one player in America."

Venables added, "So, what does it take to win? It is really about us, the fundamentals, the effort, the physicality and putting ourselves to be successful in terms of what there is on tape."

Oklahoma and Michigan kick off at 6:30 p.m. Central time.