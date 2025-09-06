Trojans use second half surge to defeat Rams and improve to 2-0 for first time since 2018

Jones' second straight game with multiple touchdowns led Jenks to an undefeated start.

By: Ravin Ray

-

The Jenks Trojans beat the Owasso Rams in the 75th meeting between the two Friday night, 31-21.

Second Half Shutout

It all started with a late second quarter surge coming back from a 21-7 deficit and scoring before the half to make it a one score game and shutting out the Rams the rest of the game.

"First half was rough, but we went inside at halftime and made some adjustments and we had to go and we got the job done." said K.D. Jones

"We talk about winning the middle 8's. The last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half and we talk about the percentages are high if you win those two in that part of the game then you have a good chance to win and our kids bought into it and it showed tonight." said Adam Gaylor

Another Record Night For Jones

Senior star running back K.D. Jones rushed for 160 yds on 34 carries for three touchdowns on the night and moves into 9th all-time on the Jenks rushing record list and is just 17 away from his dad's all-time rushing record.

History in the Making

Jenks is now 2-0 for the first time since 2018 and it's a first for this entire 2025 roster to have this feeling.

"It feels great. I've never been 2-0 in my life in my high school career. So it feels great, I couldn't be more proud of these guys and going right back to work on Monday." added Jones

"To come out and handle adversity is really cool. I'm just so happy for the team. We're a young football team and for those guys to come back and overcome things that happened to us in this game is huge for us going forward." added Gaylor

Owasso falls to 0-2 on the season for just the second time under the direction of Bill Blankenship and will go back to the drawing board as they host Sand Springs next.

Another big test looms for Jenks as the Backyard Bowl featuring Union comes to Allan Trimble Stadium next Friday.