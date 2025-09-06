OSU football on the road vs Oregon: TV, kickoff time, preview

Oklahoma State faces a top-10 road challenge as the Cowboys travel to Eugene to take on No. 6 Oregon in a nationally televised showdown on CBS.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma State (1-0) heads west for its first road test of 2025, taking on No. 6 Oregon (1-0) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 6 with national coverage on CBS News on 6.

This marks just the second-ever meeting between the two programs and the first since the 2008 Holiday Bowl, a 42-31 Oregon victory.

Where to Watch

Opponent: Oregon Ducks (AP No. 6)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 | 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Ore.

TV/Stream: CBS News on 6.

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen)

When Oklahoma State Has the Ball

Total Offense: 359.0 (76th) Rushing Offense: 127.0 (83rd) Passing Offense: 232.0 (61st) Turnovers Lost: 0 (T-1st)

Oregon’s defense held Montana State to just 244 total yards in Week 1, including only 46 on the ground. Inside presence A’Mauri Washington tied for the team lead in tackles.

For OSU, the running game has to be efficient, with 3.5 yards per carry or better likely needed to stay balanced.

The Cowboys will also need to stretch the field vertically. Transfer receiver Terrill Davis emerged as an early weapon with a pair of 41-yard catches last week, showing chemistry with Zane Flores.

Special teams could also tip the field. OSU ranks 7th nationally in net punting (48.8) and has converted both of its field goal attempts this year.

When Oregon Has the Ball

Total Offense: 506.0 (20th) Rushing Offense: 253.0 (22nd) Passing Offense: 253.0 (42nd) Turnovers Lost: 0 (T-1st)

Quarterback Dante Moore was sharp in Week 1, completing 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. His poise and ability to manage Oregon’s tempo stood out, as he kept the Ducks’ offense balanced and in rhythm.

The run game is equally dangerous. Behind a physical offensive line, Oregon piled up 253 rushing yards last week, led by Noah Whittington. That balance will stress an OSU defense that allowed just 225 total yards in the opener, its stingiest performance since 2021.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will rely on pressure up front and disciplined coverage downfield to slow Oregon’s efficiency. Winning early downs and preventing explosive runs will be essential for OSU.

Series History

All-Time Series: Oregon leads 1-0 Last Meeting: 2008 Holiday Bowl – Oregon 42, Oklahoma State 31 Notable Performance: Dez Bryant set then-Holiday Bowl records with 13 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown in that game. In the Northwest: OSU is 4-1 in the Pacific Northwest under Mike Gundy, including a 52-36 win at Oregon State in 2019.

Notable Trends

Since 2018, OSU has a 5-4 record against AP Top 10 teams. The Cowboys have won 11 of their past 16 games as an unranked team against ranked opponents. OSU has won 87 straight games when holding opponents under 20 points, the longest such streak in college football history. Mike Gundy has 40 career wins against AP-ranked teams, the most of any active FBS coach at his current school.

Key Players to Watch

Terrill Davis, WR, Oklahoma State: A vertical threat who could loosen up Oregon’s coverage. Zane Flores, QB, Oklahoma State: starter after Hejny’s injury, tasked with steady decision-making. A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon: A disruptive force inside who could blow up OSU’s run game. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon: The young signal-caller is already showing poise and precision in leading the Ducks’ balanced attack.

What’s at Stake

A win would give OSU its 41st victory over an AP Top 25 opponent under Gundy, the most of any active coach at his current school. OSU would even the all-time series with Oregon and improve to 2-0 in games played in the state. The Cowboys could add another marquee non-conference road win to a resume already filled with big-stage upsets.



