OSU football on the road vs Oregon: TV, kickoff time, preview

Saturday, September 6th 2025, 8:14 am
Oklahoma State (1-0) heads west for its first road test of 2025, taking on No. 6 Oregon (1-0) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 6 with national coverage on CBS News on 6.
This marks just the second-ever meeting between the two programs and the first since the 2008 Holiday Bowl, a 42-31 Oregon victory.
Opponent: Oregon Ducks (AP No. 6)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 | 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Ore.
TV/Stream: CBS News on 6.
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen)
Oregon’s defense held Montana State to just 244 total yards in Week 1, including only 46 on the ground. Inside presence A’Mauri Washington tied for the team lead in tackles.
For OSU, the running game has to be efficient, with 3.5 yards per carry or better likely needed to stay balanced.
The Cowboys will also need to stretch the field vertically. Transfer receiver Terrill Davis emerged as an early weapon with a pair of 41-yard catches last week, showing chemistry with Zane Flores.
Special teams could also tip the field. OSU ranks 7th nationally in net punting (48.8) and has converted both of its field goal attempts this year.
Quarterback Dante Moore was sharp in Week 1, completing 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. His poise and ability to manage Oregon’s tempo stood out, as he kept the Ducks’ offense balanced and in rhythm.
The run game is equally dangerous. Behind a physical offensive line, Oregon piled up 253 rushing yards last week, led by Noah Whittington. That balance will stress an OSU defense that allowed just 225 total yards in the opener, its stingiest performance since 2021.
Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will rely on pressure up front and disciplined coverage downfield to slow Oregon’s efficiency. Winning early downs and preventing explosive runs will be essential for OSU.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
