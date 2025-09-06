Muskogee police locate missing 16-year-old boy

Muskogee police are searching for 16-year-old Skylar Clark, a nonverbal autistic teen last seen overnight near South C Street, and urge anyone who spots him to call 911.

Muskogee Police say that the 16-year-old has been found.

OLD ARTICLE:

Muskogee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen overnight on the city’s south side.

Officers said the 16-year-old, who is nonverbal and autistic, walked away from the 800 block of South C Street sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

The teenager was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and light gray sweatpants. Police said he was not wearing shoes.

Authorities caution that if approached, he may run. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately and report his location rather than attempting to intervene.

Police continue to search the area and are asking residents nearby to check their yards, sheds, and security cameras for any possible sightings.