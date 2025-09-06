What causes stuttering?

Stuttering affects more than 80 million people worldwide, often beginning in childhood. Therapy and support can help those who continue to struggle into adulthood.

By: Graham Dowers

Stuttering is a common speech disorder that begins in childhood and affects millions of people worldwide, including more than three million in the United States. News On 6 anchor Leanne Taylor shared more in this week’s Medical Minute.

Who is affected by stuttering?

Experts estimate that about 5% of children experience stuttering lasting six months or longer. While many recover naturally, roughly 25% continue to stutter into adulthood. Boys are more likely than girls to be affected, with a ratio of about 4-to-1 in adults and 1.4-to-1 in preschool-aged children.

Possible causes

Family history and genetics are leading factors, but environment also plays a role. For example, a child in a busy household may feel pressured to compete for attention, which can influence speech patterns.

More than speech

Stuttering isn’t just about spoken words. Specialists describe it in terms of the “ABCs,” how it affects a person’s attitudes, behaviors, and cognition. That means stuttering can shape not only how someone communicates, but also how they think, feel, and interact with others.

Many children outgrow stuttering through a natural process called spontaneous remission, with girls more likely than boys to recover fully. For those who continue into adulthood, speech therapy and supportive environments can help build confidence and improve fluency.