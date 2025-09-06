AI helps patients fight surprise medical bills

Artificial intelligence tools like Counterforce Health are helping patients successfully appeal surprise medical bills, saving thousands in costs that most people never challenge.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful tool for patients facing expensive surprise medical bills, sometimes saving them thousands of dollars.

On this week’s Your Money Matters, Dave Davis shared the story of Lauren Consalvas, a California mother who was told she owed thousands in out-of-pocket maternity costs after her insurance company denied her claim two years ago.

Consalvas said she tried to fight the charges, but her initial appeal letters were denied. That’s when she turned to Counterforce Health, an AI company that helps patients challenge insurance denials.

Using the AI-generated information, Consalvas filed another appeal, and the charges were dropped.

Consumer advocates stress that patients have the right to appeal surprise medical bills, though few take advantage of it. Data shows only about 1% of patients ever file an appeal.

Experts say AI could make that process easier, giving patients the tools to fight back and potentially avoid life-changing medical debt.