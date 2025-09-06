OSU vs. Oregon: Cowboys struggle to keep up with fast-paced Ducks

Oklahoma State must establish the run, protect first-time starter Zane Flores, and pressure Oregon’s young quarterback to have a shot at pulling off an upset in Eugene.

Oklahoma State heads into Eugene with one of its toughest tasks in recent memory. Zane Flores will make his first collegiate start, and first start of any kind since his senior year of high school in 2022, against a top-10 Oregon team that rarely loses at Autzen Stadium.

Noah Whittington scores a 59-yard rushing touchdown to put the Ducks up 7-0.

Dante Moore completes a 65-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore, but the 2-point conversion fails.

Dierre Hill Jr. runs for a 19-yard touchdown.

Dante Moore completes a 42-yard touchdown pass to Malik Benson, Oregon leads 27-3.

Dakorien Moore rushes for a 25-yard touchdown, extending the Ducks' lead to 34-3, nearing halftime.

Running back Jayden Limar scores a 5-yard rushing touchdown for the Ducks.

Dante Moore throws an 11-yard TD pass to Gary Bryant Jr., Ducks lead 48-3.

Jordon Davison runs for a 1-yard touchdown, putting the Ducks up 55-3.

Jerry Mixon intercepts Zane Flores, returned for a 26-yard touchdown.

Peyton Woodyard intercepts Flores pass attempted, returns it for a 30-yard touchdown.

FINAL: OREGON 69 | OKLAHOMA STATE 3





News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb's keys to the game. ⬇️

1. Establish the Run Game

The Cowboys cannot afford to put the entire weight of this game on Flores’ shoulders. Last week’s 2.6 yards per carry against UT-Martin won’t cut it, and Mike Gundy has stressed the need to run the ball all week. The offensive line must generate more consistent push, especially in the key matchup of center Austin Kawecki against Oregon’s disruptive tackle A’Mauri Washington. Even a modest improvement to 3.5–4.0 yards per carry would keep OSU on schedule and protect their young quarterback from constant third-and-long situations.

2. Protect and Settle Zane Flores

Flores steps into a pressure-cooker environment, and the Cowboys’ ability to protect him early will be critical. Getting him comfortable with quick throws, designed rollouts, or even a called QB run could help him settle into the game. What can’t happen is a collapse in protection that forces him into bad decisions. Flores doesn’t have to win the game by himself — but he can’t give it away either.

3. Attack Oregon’s Young Secondary

The Ducks are breaking in three freshman starters in their secondary, and they weren’t tested much in Week 1. OSU has a chance to stress that group with its receivers, particularly if Flores can stay composed in the pocket. While deep shots may not decide the outcome, putting a vertical play or two on tape could loosen Oregon’s defense and provide future value for the Cowboys’ offense.

4. Defensive Disruption

Oregon rolled up 506 total yards last week and OSU must disrup that. Shutting down the Ducks’ run game is the first priority, forcing freshman QB Dante Moore into longer throws. Moore showed excellent efficiency in his debut but rarely tested the defense downfield. If OSU’s front seven can contain the run, the Cowboys can turn the game into a test for Oregon’s young passer.

5. Blitz and Capitalize on Mistakes

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s new scheme showed aggression in Week 1, bringing pressure from multiple angles. Against a young quarterback, those looks could create turnovers, but only if the Cowboys capitalize. Generating takeaways and flipping field position is the surest way to keep pace with Oregon’s high-powered offense.