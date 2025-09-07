'Great for the community' Free Dentistry Day brings smiles to Tulsa

Tulsa dentists join nationwide Free Dentistry Day, providing high-quality oral care to those who need it most. How this initiative is transforming lives.

By: Eden Jones

Dental Care on the House

3 Tulsa dentist offices teamed up to provide oral care to those who need it the most, as part of Free Dentistry Day. Thousands of dentists across the United States participated to give back to the communities they serve, by providing folks with free high-quality dental care. CareQuest Institute for Oral Health says nearly 70 million adults in the U.S. do not have dental insurance and many go without seeing a dentist because they can’t afford it.

“As I became a dentist, I found out it’s not a cheap treatment and most of my patients come in pain, and sometimes are not able to afford the treatment,” said Dr. Anna Uppal with Lifetime Dentistry of South Tulsa. “When they get that help and they’re out of pain, they are so excited,” she added.

Much Needed Relief

Patients got to choose between either a free cleaning, filling or extraction. Shala Clemons was first in line. She says she needed an extraction after she broke a tooth. When she went to get help at first, she was shocked at the cost - $3,000. So, when she heard about Free Dentistry Day on the radio, she knew she had to take advantage.

“I'm very appreciative. I’m working on getting a vehicle and I’m like okay 'maybe we can put these teeth on hold just a little bit longer,' but God be working,” she said.

Find Free & Low-Cost Dental Services

The Oklahoma Dental Association has a tab on its site for free and low-cost dental clinics around the state. To view it, head to their official website here.