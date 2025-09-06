Oklahoma State trails No. 6 Oregon 41-3: Halftime news and notes

Saturday, September 6th 2025, 4:47 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


EUGENE, Or. -

Oklahoma State trails No. 6 Oregon 41-3 at halftime in Eugene. The Ducks jumped on the board quickly, scoring a 59-yard and a 65-yard touchdown in the first 1:30 of the game.

The Cowboys were able to put together a 16-play, 69-yard drive, but only came away with a 23-yard field goal. The Ducks scored on 6 of their 7 1st half possessions, with Oklahoma State forcing a turnover on downs in the other possession.

Here's a look at some of the halftime numbers:

235 - passing yards for Oregon QB Dante Moore. He went 13-of-17 in the 1st half

5 - number of Ducks that scored touchdowns in the 1st half: Noah Whittington 59-yard run, Dakorien Moore 65-yd reception and 25-yd run, Dieffe Hill Jr. 19 yd rush, Malik Benson 42-yd reception and Jayden Limar 5-yd rush

38 - OSU's 1st half deficit, that's the largest halftime deficit in Mike Gundy's 21-year career as a head coach

72 - OSU rushing total on 20 carries (3.6 per carry)

123 - OSU's total yardage in the 1st half (51 passing, 72 rushing)

31 - OSU running back Trent Howland's 1st half rushing total on 6 carries. He missed last week.

473 - Oregon's total yardage on the 1st half (238 rushing, 235 passing)
