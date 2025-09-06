Tulsa vs New Mexico State: Keys to win for the Golden Hurricane

Golden Hurricane aim for first road win of Tre Lamb era against rebuilding New Mexico State.

Tulsa got the Tre Lamb era off to an impressive start with a 35–7 home victory over Abilene Christian, but now comes the first real test — a road trip to Las Cruces. The Golden Hurricane is a 3.5-point favorite against New Mexico State, a program that has managed only six winning seasons since 1968 and is coming off a 3–9 campaign in Tony Sanchez’s debut year.

Despite the Aggies’ struggles, Tulsa can’t take this one lightly. Here are the keys for TU to return home 2–0:

1. Win the Battle in the Trenches

Tulsa’s offensive line gave Kirk Francis plenty of protection in Week 1, allowing just one sack. That stability paved the way for a dominant ground game, led by Dominic Richardson’s 142 rushing yards. Establishing the run early against an Aggie defense that surrendered 78 yards to FCS opponent Bryant will allow TU to control the tempo.

On the other side, Tulsa’s defensive front must keep pressure on Aggie quarterback Logan Fife. The transfer managed just 45 percent completions in his debut, and TU edge rushers Byron Turner (3 sacks) and J’Dan Burnett (2 sacks) should have opportunities to disrupt him again.

2. Handle the Road Environment

Lamb has been clear about the challenges: first road trip, desert climate, 4,000 feet of elevation. Hydration, composure, and conditioning will matter as much as execution. Tulsa’s depth, something Lamb has emphasized, should help them handle fatigue in the second half. First road games are typically challenging with logistics.

3. Stick With Offensive Balance

Francis looked steady in his debut, throwing for 218 yards and two scores. Pairing that efficiency with Tulsa’s stable of running backs, Richardson, Ajay Allen, and others, gives the Golden Hurricane balance that New Mexico State struggled to handle even against Bryant. Staying diverse and unpredictable will keep the Aggies on their heels.

4. Keep Special Teams Sharp

Tulsa’s specialists made a major impact in Week 1, from flipping the field on punts to touchbacks on kickoffs. That hidden yardage will be crucial in a game where road momentum swings can’t be allowed to snowball.

5. Avoid Letdowns

The Aggies are scrappy, but if Tulsa plays with tempo, has a clean game, avoids turnovers, and leans on the talent assembled, the Golden Hurricane should find themselves 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

