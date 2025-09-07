No. 6 Oregon routs Oklahoma State 69-3: Numbers and notes on the loss

Oklahoma State suffers a 69-3 loss at No. 6 Oregon, and falls to 1-1 season. Review the game's critical stats and notes.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Oklahoma State fell to 1-1 on the season after a 69-3 loss at No. 6 Oregon. The Cowboys are now 0-2 all-time against the Ducks.

Oregon jumped out early in the 1st quarter, scoring on a 59-yard run and a 65-yard reception in the first 1:30 of the game. The Ducks scored on 7 of their first 8 possessions, and the Cowboys were looking for answers all day.

OSU Loss by the numbers:

69 - number of points scored by Oregon. That's the most since 1996

631 - total offense by Oregon (312 rushing and 319 passing)

2- number of Pick 6's thrown by OSU quarterback Zane Flores, both came near the end of the 3rd quarter

211 - total offense by Oklahoma State (144 rushing and 67 passing)

67 - number of passing yards by OSU quarterback Zane Flores. Flores went 7-of-19 in his 1st career start

34 - number of receiving yards by Christian Fitzpatrick, OSU's leading receiver in the game. He had 2 catches on 4 targets

63 - number of rushing yards by Kalib Hicks, OSU leading rusher in the game. He averaged 4.5 yards on 14 carries

433 - number of yards by OSU punter Wes Pahl. He averaged 43.3 yards on 10 punts

9 - number of tackles by OSU linebacker Bryan McCoy Jr., OSU's leading tackler

More from John Holcomb:

Postgame Notes

OSU v. Oregon game flow

Just 96 seconds into the game, Oklahoma State trailed, 13-0. The Ducks held a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, a 41-3 advantage at halftime and a 69-3 advantage after three quarters. Oregon outgained Oklahoma State, 631-211. The Ducks averaged 10.2 yards per play to OSU’s 3.5. Oregon won the turnover battle, 2-0 and committed six penalties to OSU’s eight. Oregon had 10 offensive plays of 20 yards or longer and five plays of 40 yards or longer. The Cowboys got on the board when Logan Ward kicked a 23-yard field goal with 12:08 remaining in the first half. Ward’s field goal capped a 16-play, 69-yard drive that spanned seven minutes and 56 seconds.

Participation notes

Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores made his first career start. Opening day starter Hauss Hejny was injured in the season opener. Oklahoma State had a new starter at four of the five offensive line positions from a week ago. Left guard Bob Schick was the only carry-over. Markell Samuel, last week’s starting left tackle, missed the game to injury. With Samuel out, Nuku Mafi moved from right tackle to left tackle and Grant Seagren made the start at right tackle. It was Seagren’s first collegiate start. Last week’s starter at right guard, Austin Kawecki moved to center for his first collegiate start at that position. Kawecki’s move created the opportunity for Noah McKinney to make his first collegiate start at right guard. Defensive end Jaleel Johnson made his first collegiate start. Safety Kenneth Harris and running back Freddie Brock IV both made their first starts for Oklahoma State. After missing the season opener, Oklahoma State running backs Rodney Fields and Trent Howland made their 2025 debuts. Flores, Iman Oates, Dylan Smith and Wes Pahl served as Oklahoma State’s game captains.

Final notes