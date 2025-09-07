Man arrested, accused of DUI after rear-ending Tulsa Police cruiser

Alleged drunk driver hits unoccupied patrol car near 8400 South Highway 75—Tulsa Police reiterate warnings about DUI dangers after two back-to-back incidents.

Saturday, September 6th 2025, 7:48 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


TULSA, Okla. -

On Friday, September 5, Tulsa Police responded to an injury crash near 8400 South Highway 75 southbound, marking the second night in a row of a crash at this location, according to police.

Police said a citizen informed officers of a black Toyota truck that rear-ended an unoccupied patrol car, which had its emergency lights on to help alert traffic.

Authorities identified Thang Kap as the driver of the black Toyota truck involved in the incident, and following an investigation, it was found that Kap was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Kap was booked for a 2nd offense DUI, and Tulsa Police reported no one was injured during the incident.

Tulsa Police said they urge people to make responsible choices and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. "Driving drunk puts lives at risk, including your own, other drivers, pedestrians and law enforcement officers working to keep our roads safe," Tulsa Police said.

Officers recommend arranging for a designated driver, using a rideshare service or calling a friend or family member if you're been drinking.

The suspect has been released on bond and has a court date scheduled, according to police.

