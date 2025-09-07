Logan Fife’s late TD pass lifts New Mexico State to 21-14 victory over Tulsa

The Golden Hurricane drop to 1-1 on the season with the loss Saturday night. UP NEXT: HOME versus Navy.

By: Associated Press

-

Logan Fife threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Harris late in the fourth quarter to rally New Mexico State to a 21-14 victory over Tulsa on Saturday night.

Fife drove New Mexico State 75 yards in 11 plays, hitting Harris for the go-ahead score with 3:23 remaining. PJ Johnson III ran it in for two points.

Fife completed 27 of 44 passes for 248 yards for the Aggies (2-0). He connected with Donovan Faupel for a 24-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead in the third quarter.

Ryan Hawk’s 46-yard field goal for the Aggies late in the first quarter was the lone score in the first half. He had a 38-yarder early in the final period for a 13-7 advantage.

Kirk Francis and Baylor Hayes both completed 13 passes for 229 total yards for the Golden Hurricane (1-1). Hayes had a 24-yard touchdown run to put Tulsa up 7-3 in the third quarter. He connected with Brody Foley for an 18-yard touchdown to give Tulsa a 14-13 lead with 7:33 left to play.

Fife carried 10 times for 28 yards as New Mexico State managed just 39 yards on 26 rushes.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

----

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane trails the New Mexico State Lobos 3-0 at halftime in Las Cruces, NM. This is TU's 1st road game in the Tre Lamb era.

The game was scoreless with 4:07 to go in the 1st quarter, when the Lobos went on a 4 play, 13-yard drive that ended with a 45-yard field goal to give NMSU the lead.

With the score still 3-0 late in the 2nd quarter, Tulsa put together a drive to tie or take the lead, but quarterback Kirk Francis was intercepted in the end zone to end the scoring threat.

With 18 seconds left to go in the half, TU recovered a fumble and had a chance to put some points on the board before halftime. The Hurricane 19 yards in 4 plays and appeared to have made a 49-yard field goal as time expired, but NMSU had called a timeout to negate the three points. A second field goal attempt went wide right.

Here's a breakdown of the 1st half by the numbers:

7 - total 1st half drives by TU. 3 ended with punts, 2 ended with turnovers on downs and another with an interception. The missed field goal ended the final drive

8.2 - average distance needed for TU on 3rd downs

189 - total offense by Tulsa in the 1st half (70 rushing, 119 passing)

100 - passing yards by TU quarterback Kirk Francis in the 1st half. Francis went 13-for-23, with a 57% completion rate

44 - receiving yards by TU wideout Zion Booker, Tulsa's leading receiver at the half. He had 7 catches on 8 targets

69 - rushing yards by Dominic Richardson, Tulsa's leading rusher at the half. He had 10 carries for a 6.9 avg

4 - tackles by TU linebacker Ray Coney, leading the way for the Golden Hurricane



