Tulsa Falls 21-14 at New Mexico State

Golden Hurricane fall short in Las Cruces despite two touchdowns from Baylor Hayes; Tulsa set to host Navy next Saturday

By: News On 6





The University of Tulsa dropped its first road contest of the season Saturday night, falling 21-14 to New Mexico State at Aggie Memorial Stadium. With the result, the Golden Hurricane moved to 1-1 on the year, while the Aggies improved to 2-0.





Quarterback Baylor Hayes made the most of his opportunity, completing 13-of-16 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown while adding 22 rushing yards and a rushing score on three carries — his first two career touchdowns. Zion Booker led all receivers with eight catches for 51 yards, while Dominic Richardson paced the run game with 93 yards on 20 attempts and added 20 receiving yards on three catches. Defensively, Elijah Green recorded seven tackles and recovered a fumble.





After a defensive first half, New Mexico State carried a 3-0 lead into the locker room, courtesy of a 46-yard field goal from Ryan Hawk.





Tulsa broke through in the third quarter when Hayes sprinted 24 yards into the end zone to put TU ahead 7-3. The Aggies answered quickly with a 13-play drive capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Logan Fife to Donovan Faupel, regaining the lead at 10-7.





The fourth quarter delivered back-and-forth drama. Hawk added a 38-yard field goal to make it 13-7 before Hayes found Brody Foley for an 18-yard touchdown strike, giving Tulsa a 14-13 advantage with just over seven minutes to play. But the Aggies delivered the decisive blow late, as Fife connected with Gavin Harris for a 15-yard touchdown before PJ Johnson III converted the two-point try to seal the 21-14 victory.





Tulsa’s final possession ended in an interception, ending the comeback bid.





The Golden Hurricane now return home to host Navy at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday, September 13, at 7 p.m.



