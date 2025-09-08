2 men were shot in Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District over the weekend. Here are details from police

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near North Greenwood Avenue that left two men hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

Tulsa police are investigating after two men were shot and injured early Sunday morning in the Greenwood District.

Officers responded around 12:24 a.m. to the intersection of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue, where they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

A 31-year-old man, also shot several times, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators said the two victims were standing on a sidewalk talking to men in an SUV when someone inside the vehicle opened fire. Both victims were struck several times before the SUV drove away.

Police said both men are expected to survive. Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.