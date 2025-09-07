Budget fight in Washington sets stage for 2026 election battles

Congressional budget talks have stalled after the president’s funding rescission request, raising tensions in Washington as both parties prepare for tight 2026 election battles.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Congressional budget negotiations that were expected to move smoothly this week instead hit turbulence after the president requested another rescission of previously approved funding.

Political analyst Alex Cameron says the move complicates efforts to pass a continuing resolution (CR) and risks deepening partisan divides as both parties look ahead to the 2026 election cycle.

Narrow margins raise stakes in Congress

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House, with about a six-seat margin, and only a slight edge in the Senate. Polling suggests those numbers may not hold through the midterms, raising the stakes for both sides.

Democrats argue the president’s attempt to roll back previously approved spending is unconstitutional and have signaled they will use the issue to remind voters of stalled promises on lowering prices and stabilizing the economy. Republicans, meanwhile, face pressure to hold their slim majority while managing expectations on fiscal restraint.

Budget gridlock could shape 2026 campaigns

Redistricting efforts in several states could further tighten the battle for control of Congress. Observers say both parties are focused on framing the budget standoff as proof of the other side’s dysfunction, setting up what could become a preview of the 2026 campaign.

Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma recently described the prospect of a full-year continuing resolution as “no way to run a railroad,” echoing a phrase once used by longtime Democratic leaders to criticize congressional gridlock.

For now, lawmakers are bracing for a drawn-out negotiation that could shape both the federal budget and the political landscape leading into the next election.

