What is broken heart syndrome, and what are the symptoms?

Broken heart syndrome, a stress-induced heart condition more common in women but deadlier in men, can mimic a heart attack and requires immediate medical attention.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A broken heart can be more than an emotional metaphor—it can also signal a serious medical condition. News On 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor explained in this week’s Medical Minute that broken heart syndrome, a rapid weakening of heart muscles, often follows emotional or physical stress and carries significant health risks.

What is broken heart syndrome?

Broken heart syndrome occurs when part of the heart muscle weakens suddenly, causing the base of the heart to squeeze abnormally while the rest balloons outward. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by blocked arteries, broken heart syndrome is not due to blockages but rather reduced blood flow.

The condition typically affects people over 50 and is more common in women than men. Common triggers include the loss of a loved one, breakups, divorce, traumatic events, or even physical stress like surgery or a car accident.

Men face higher mortality risk

While women are more likely to develop broken heart syndrome, a new American Heart Association study revealed men are more likely to die from it. The study found an 11% mortality rate in men compared to 5% in women.

Experts say men may struggle more with recovery due to lower levels of social support when managing stress. Social isolation and loneliness, they note, can harm health as significantly as smoking, high blood pressure, or obesity.

Symptoms and treatment

Symptoms of broken heart syndrome can mimic a heart attack and include chest pain, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, and irregular heartbeats. Experts emphasize the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if these symptoms appear.