Don’t Miss These Fall Festivals in Tulsa

Make the fall season unforgettable by attending any of these fun annual festivals in Tulsa, where delicious food, delightful activities, and brilliant performances reign supreme.

By: Emily Hedrick

Tulsa hosts several different annual fall festivals, each one providing unique, fun and family-friendly experiences for its visitors.

While there are so many festivals being held in Tulsa this fall, we’ve put together a list of nine popular, notable and fall-centric ones for you and your family to enjoy.

The Tulsa Botanic Garden hosts a variety of fun seasonal events, including the annual Autumn in the Botanic Garden Festival. This family-friendly event consists of a pumpkin patch, a hay maze, and a Scarecrow Display and Contest. The festival also hosts Bands and Blooms, in which a different band or artist will perform every Thursday until Oct. 30.

Date: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays for Bands & Blooms, Sept. 18-Oct. 30

Location: 3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr., Tulsa

Tickets: Admission is $15 for ages 16 and older, $10 for ages 3-15, and free for ages 2 and under until Sept. 21; $10 for ages 16 and older, $5 for ages 3-15, and free for ages 2 and under until Nov. 22, and free for members.

A classic, family-friendly way to spend your fall is to attend the Tulsa State Fair, which has been a staple of Oklahoma’s culture for over a century and offers fun for all ages. This 11-day experience includes food, rides, attractions, live music, circus acts, Disney on Ice and more.

Dates: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 25-Oct. 5

Location: Tulsa Expo Square, 4145 East 21st St., Tulsa

Tickets: Admission is $17 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-12, seniors ages 62 and older, and military, and free for children 4 and under. Prices vary for special passes and events. Visit the website for more information.

If you are interested in experiencing Latin America in Tulsa, this cultural festival celebrates Latino and Hispanic heritage through live music and dance performances, as well as multicultural cuisine and vendors.

Date: 3-9 p.m. Oct. 4

Location: Guthrie Green, 111 Reconciliation Way, Tulsa

Tickets: TBD

This annual fall festival is entirely family-friendly and offers a variety of activities to enjoy. Attractions include a petting zoo, pumpkin patch and inflatables. Activities include axe-throwing, pony riding and a costume contest for children and pets. There will also be live music, food, shopping and more.

Date: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 11

Location: Redbud Festival Park, 109 N Main St., Owasso

Tickets: TBD

Another family-friendly outdoor festival, the Brush Creek Bazaar is all about arts and crafts, music and cultural street food. In addition to providing visitors an opportunity to enjoy beautiful creations and support local visual and performing artists, the festival raises funds to provide housing, education and health and wellness services for at-risk youth.

Date: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: 10900 S. Louisville Ave., Tulsa

Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 seniors and military, free for children 12 and under.

Tulsa’s much-beloved and highly rated Oktoberfest will celebrate its 46th anniversary, providing fun experiences with German culture for all ages. Visitors will enjoy traditional cuisine and music, games, arts and crafts and more. Special events within the festival include the Biermeister’s Ball, Dachsund Dash and Zeeco Family Free Day. Shuttle rides will be provided.

Date: 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday for Family Free Day; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 16-19

Location: River West Festival Park, 2100 S Jackson Ave., Tulsa

Tickets: Admission is free, tickets to the Biermeister’s Ball at 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 are $161 per seat for adults, $79 per seat for children, and $1,248 for a full table of eight seats.

Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Hispanic/Latino holiday in which deceased loved ones are honored and celebrated through vibrant displays of tradition. Attendees can enjoy beautiful art courtesy of Living Arts of Tulsa, as well as cultural cuisine, music, dancing, shopping, sugar-skull decorating and other family-friendly activities.

Date: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 1

Location: Tulsa Arts District, 307 E. Reconciliation Way, Tulsa

Tickets: TBD

If you enjoy big community events, exercising and exploring downtown Tulsa, you can participate in the 20th anniversary of the Route 66 Marathon, a two-day event consisting of multiple races, including the titular marathon. Compete individually or in teams.

Date: Nov. 22-23

Location: Guthrie Green in the Tulsa Arts District, 111 E. Reconciliation Way St., Tulsa, on Nov. 22; Downtown Tulsa Main Street, between 9th and 10th on Nov. 23

Tickets: Registration costs range from $20-$355, depending on the race

If you love sports and want something fun and family-friendly to do for Thanksgiving week, then the USA BMX Grand Nationals is a great choice. You can see thousands of athletes of all ages and levels from all over the U.S., as well as overseas, compete in a variety of thrilling races and other competitions. The Grand Finale and awards ceremony for the Grand Nationals will take place on Nov. 30.

Date: 6:15 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Nov. 26; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 27; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 28-29; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 30

Location: SageNet Center, Tulsa Expo Square, 4145 E 21st St., Tulsa

Tickets: TBD

Emily Hedrdick is a contributor for Griffin Media.