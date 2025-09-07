Gen Z turning to Catholicism: Tulsa priest sees rising interest in faith among young Americans

Young Gen Z Americans are turning to Catholicism for order, identity, and moral clarity, according to the National Catholic Register and a Tulsa Priest.

By: Eden Jones

An Increase in Young Members

The Catholic Church says an increasing number of young Americans, particularly Gen Z men, are turning to Catholicism. According to the National Catholic Register, some dioceses are seeing a year-over-year increase in new members from 30% to 70%.

Tulsa Catholic Priest Weighs In

One Tulsa Priest, Father James Porter, works with young college students every day at Saint Philip Neri University Parish at the University of Tulsa. He believes the increase may be linked to young people wanting to seek and explore the truth - and finding it in the church. He says Catholicism offers a sense of order, identity and moral clarity that can be hard to find in daily life. He also says the faith is appealing to those who may feel cast out and are searching for a deeper purpose. He adds that a lot of young people are searching for truth and stability and the church has been offering that for more than 2,000 years.

“Young people, they think they have to have everything all figured out by the time they’re 20 or 22, and really, when you come in with an open mind and an open heart and explore the questions that are in your mind and heart, it’s really a place of encounter,” he said.

A Young Woman's Testimony

Lola Webb is 21 years old and a junior at the University of Tulsa. She says she grew up in the Baptist church originally, but converted to Catholicism at 19 years old. She says she found a community and a deeper sense of herself through the faith.

"I found a large community of people who were having those theological and philosophical conversations but also had space for looking into the Bible deeper," she said.

Find a Parish Near You

Father Porter says as long as God keeps calling people, the church will always be there to welcome them. or a list of Tulsa parishes, click here. In addition to mass, he says Saint Philip Neri University Parish also hosts weekly student dinners and discussion groups to help build a faith-based community on campus.

"We're going to continue the work that we do so well and inviting people to follow Christ, and I think you'll see a lot more people respond generously to that call," said Father Porter.








