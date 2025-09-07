Former Muskogee standout Byrd Ficklin impresses in Utah Utes' blowout win

Former Muskogee Rougher, Byrd Ficklin, impresses in Utah Utes' home opener victory over Cal Poly.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Utah Utes improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 63-9 win over Cal Poly on Saturday in the Utes' home opener. Former Muskogee Rougher Byrd Ficklin made his second appearance for the Utes in the blowout win and showed flashes of taking over as Utah's quarterback of the future.

The true freshman entered the game on Utah's 2nd possession in the 3rd quarter and finished the game 4-of-4 through the air for 53 yards. But Ficklin was really impressive with his running ability, rushing for 55 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. After completing three straight passes in his 2nd drive, Ficklin ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run, which included him tossing a defender away, for his 1st career collegiate TD.

In the 4th quarter, Ficklin capped off a 15-play Utah drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Ficklin also completed 1 pass in the drive for 6 yards.

The three-star recruit made his debut for Utah in Week One, rushing for 20 yards on two carries in the Utes' final drive of the game against UCLA.

Utah travels to Wyoming this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 pm, and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES:



