3 Takeaways From Tulsa’s 21-14 Loss at New Mexico State

Tulsa outgained New Mexico State but costly mistakes and red-zone struggles lead to 21-14 road loss in Las Cruces

By: Jeremie Poplin

Missed opportunities defined the night

Tulsa moved the ball effectively, outgaining New Mexico State by nearly 100 yards, but costly mistakes swung the outcome. The Golden Hurricane came up empty on multiple red-zone trips, including an interception before halftime and a missed field goal.

Coach Tre Lamb put it bluntly:

“I just didn’t score the ball. I got the red zone turnover before the half, kick before the half… They found a way to make a few more plays than we did. Certainly disappointed. The season’s not over. We’re 1-1. We gotta go.”

Hayes provided a spark but came up short late

Redshirt freshman Baylor Hayes gave TU new life in the second half, rushing for one score and tossing another to tight end Brody Foley. But his late interception stalled the final comeback bid.

Lamb credited his performance, while pointing out the difference in execution:

“Baylor came in, did a nice job and threw the pick there at the end. I mean, they made about three more plays than we did.”

Defense held firm but New Mexico State took advantage of quick game.

Tulsa’s defense kept the game within reach, but New Mexico State’s quick passing game became the difference in the second half. Logan Fife connected on multiple throws with slants and short throws, then hit a deep ball that drew a key pass interference flag.

“We’re doing everything we can to defend a slant and they keep completing them,” Lamb said. “We got exposed a little bit at corner. So something we got to address and get that fixed. Without our defense, it’d have been an ugly game. I think we got a good defense. I really do.”

What's Next

Despite the disappointment, Lamb emphasized that the season is still in front of his team as AAC play begins next week against Navy.

“The sky’s not falling. We don’t have a bad team. We’re more competitive. We’re gonna be fine. I’m excited about the future of this team and we’ll see what we can do this week in an important conference game.”