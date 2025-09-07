Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy reacts after Oklahoma State’s 69-3 loss to Oregon

Following Oklahoma State’s 69-3 loss to Oregon, head coach Mike Gundy admitted the Cowboys were overcomplicated in all three phases.

By: News On 6

Following Oklahoma State’s 69-3 loss to Oregon, head coach Mike Gundy admitted the Cowboys were overcomplicated in all three phases. During his postgame press conference, Gundy said the blame falls on him. Gundy said the team must simplify during the bye week before facing Tulsa.

>>> No. 6 Oregon routs Oklahoma State 69-3: Numbers and notes on the loss

Gundy takes the blame for loss to Oregon

“I told the team that I didn't do a good job of getting our players put in a position, and we were too complicated in all three phases,” Gundy said. “Tried to do too much on defense, tried to do too much on offense, and we ended up not being able to execute and be any good at anything. And that's my fault.”

Oklahoma State struggled with Oregon’s speed

Q: “How difficult is it to kind of replicate Oregon's speed, strength, and quick turnaround in those two big plays they hit earlier?

A: "Well, it's difficult,” Gundy said. “They've got skill, guys. There's times defensively we were out of place, and there's times they just ran away from us.”

Cowboys will use bye week to regroup

“We've got an open week, so we get a chance to get four good days of practice in next week. Then we gotta get back into a game routine and get ready to play Tulsa,” Gundy said.

“You know, the bye weeks, I don't know anymore. Some people say this one's too early, but we practice for four weeks in the summer. So, the timing of it's fine. After game two, game three, somewhere in there. It'll be good for us now to get back to basic football and reprogram these guys.”

Gundy on quarterback Zane Flores’ performance

“Well, every time he plays, it's going to benefit him. I mean, there's no substitute for repetition and live reps, none, zero,” Gundy said. “And so he'll be better in the next game just because he's played in this game. And he'll see some things in the timing of it, particularly at that position. You just kind of get more reps and get used to it. And that's what he'll have to do.”

Message to Oklahoma State fans

“My message to the fans is to stay with us. I mean, that's what we do. It's in our alma mater. It's loyal and true,” Gundy said. “The one thing I can say is I understand they get frustrated. Fans get frustrated. People get frustrated. I don't get frustrated, but I don't like it. So there's different ways to handle adversity. I understand. It's just part of competitive athletics. The one thing I can say is they'll work hard. And two weeks from now, they're going to come out and play hard, that part I'm fairly sure. And we would love for them to come out and support their team. We'll try to do our part, but there's no doubt that that group in there is disappointed in what happened today.

AP TOP 25: