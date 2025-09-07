Tulsa County Democratic Party denounces Operation 'SAFE', calls for more housing and resources

A strong Democratic opposition has formed around Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's approach to homelessness in Tulsa. Critics argue policies exacerbate hardship and strain local resources.

A strong statement from the Tulsa County Democratic Party was issued after Oklahoma Gov. Stitt announced Operation 'SAFE' (Swift Action for Families Everywhere), which reportedly targets homeless encampments, is meant to provide 'safety' and clean trash from state-owned property throughout Tulsa.

Members of the Tulsa Democratic Party, including County Party Officers and Representatives, shared their thoughts and possible, long-term solutions against homelessness against what members called an 'aggressive' operation.

Criticism of the Governor’s Actions

Governor Stitt is accused of “weaponizing” state resources against Tulsa in a publicity-driven political stunt, not for safety. Law enforcement sweeps are said to be making homelessness worse, not better; belongings (including important personal documents) are being destroyed, exacerbating hardship.

Human Impact

The speakers describe how people experiencing homelessness are being displaced rather than helped; they’re not placed in treatment or shelters, but dropped far from their original locations. There is emotional testimony about the loss of dignity, safety, and essential items, and the impacts on access to employment and services.

Effects on System Resources

Tulsa’s treatment facilities and shelters are full; vital resources for homeless people are strained by the governor’s actions. Hospitals and emergency departments are overwhelmed due to lack of clear support or placement for displaced individuals.

Political and Racial Context

The transcript describes a pattern of targeting cities with Black mayors and claims the governor is using Tulsa for personal political gain and attention from national figures. There is concern about possible escalation, including bringing in the National Guard, likening these moves to federal “attacks” on urban centers.

Immigrants and Overreach

Undocumented immigrants are being targeted; fear is spreading, making people less likely to report crimes or seek help, increasing vulnerability. The state’s partnership with ICE and alleged federal overreach are criticized, as are cuts to funding for undocumented students and extended detentions in county facilities.

Policy Solutions and Calls to Action

Mayor Nichols has a plan to reach “functional zero” homelessness by 2030, viewed favorably by the speakers and contrasting the governor’s approach. Party members urge residents to call the governor’s office to oppose current tactics and to support more housing, mental health care, and living wages. Political solutions are emphasized: support for raising the minimum wage, electing more Democratic candidates, and working collaboratively with city officials and community organizations.

Critique of State Policies