Tulsa Drillers drop Propeller Series Finale to Wichita, 12-11

Tulsa Drillers lose the 2025 Propeller Series Trophy to Wichita Wind Surge, but still hold on to their lead in the Texas League's North Division playoffs race.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Wichita Wind Surge got a walk-off home run from Ben Ross in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Tulsa Drillers 12-11 in Wichita on Sunday and claim the 2025 Propeller Series Trophy. This was the final meeting between the two teams, and Wichita's victory tied the season series at 12-12, and the tiebreaker calls for the winner of the final game to take home the Propeller Series trophy.

Despite the loss, Tulsa still leads Wichita by two games for the final playoff spot in the Texas League's North Division. The Drillers' magic number to clinch the final playoff spot is five.

This is the second time Wichita has won the Propeller Series, and the first since 2021. The loss snapped the Drillers' streak of three straight Propeller Series victories.

The Drillers return home to ONEOK Field on Tuesday to open the final six-game series of the regular season. Game one against the Arkansas Travelers is set for 7 pm. Any combination of 5 Drillers wins or Wichita loses will clinch the playoff berth for Tulsa.