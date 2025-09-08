Car crashes into Broken Arrow’s Old World Pizza for second time in 6 months: 'It's a little strange'

A Broken Arrow pizza restaurant is having to do repairs again after another car drives through the front of it. This is the second time in six months this has happened to Old World Pizza.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

The owners of a Broken Arrow restaurant are picking up the pieces again after a car ran through the front of their restaurant for the second time in six months.

The first time, the store was closed for seven weeks and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The owners say the first time caused much worse damage, but this time, there were actually customers inside, which made it a scary situation.

The front wall of Old World Pizza at New Orleans and Elm is boarded up again, after the restaurant recently re-opened from the first time someone drove through the front of it.

"Well, he came in right through here, front bumper was right up there, and we had a table about right here,” said Bob Neal, who owns Old World Pizza with his wife. “So it was very close to where people were sitting."

They were here during the dinner rush Saturday night when the crash happened.

"There were some people sitting right there that got glass all over them and everything,” said Neal. “It was crazy. We just couldn't believe it happened again. And it's been right at six months since the first one."

The restaurant was open Sunday, and many customers came right when it opened to show their support.

"I think it's really important that the community steps up for any local business but especially now in a time of need, whenever you see something like this to get out and get to know people in your community, meet new people, but most of all, just kind of help these people get back on their feet,” said Sam Nachbor, who went with his fiancé to the restaurant Sunday.

That means the world to Neal.

"The support here is phenomenal,” said Neal. “We know, we're going to recover, everything's going to be fine, and we'll just be stronger and better than we were before."

The owners aren’t sure why this keeps happening, but they are going to do everything they can to stop it.

"It's a little strange,” said Neal. “Is it coincidence? It has to be. I mean, what else can it be? We're going to talk to the landlord about putting up some barriers and preventing this from happening, because the next time, it could get even worse."

The restaurant was open for abbreviated hours Sunday, but will be back to its normal schedule this week, opening Tuesday at four p.m.