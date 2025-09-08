Former OU, OSU and Tulsa players shine in NFL Week 1 performances

During Week 1 of the NFL season, numerous former OU and OSU standouts shone and helped their respective teams win. Also, a Tulsa native extended his franchise record with Green Bay.

By: Justin Woodard

110- Former Oklahoma star and Cowboys standout wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had 110 receiving yards on 10 catches in Thursday's loss to the Eagles. Lamb also became the second youngest wide receiver in league history to record 500 catches.

214- One-Time Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for 214 total yards in the Eagles' win over the Cowboys. Hurts added two rushing touchdowns.

99- Former OU standout wide receiver Hollywood Brown racked up 99 yards receiving on 10 catches for the Chiefs in their loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

25- Former OU Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a 25-yard touchdown pass with under a minute to go to help his Buccaneers beat the Falcons. On the day, Mayfield accounted for over 205 total yards and three passing touchdowns.

201- Fellow OU Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray accounted for 201 yards in the Cardinals' win over the Saints. Murray had two passing touchdowns.

9- Tulsa native and Packers running back Josh Jacobs extended his franchise record with a touchdown run, now in nine straight games. Jacobs finished with 66 rushing yards and helped Green Bay beat the Lions.

59- Former OSU running back Jaylen Warren came up big for the Steelers, racking up 59 total yards in their win over the Jets. Warren also had a five-yard touchdown catch.

1- OU product Nik Bonitto recorded his first of many sacks this season in the Broncos' win over the Titans. Bonitto, who racked up over 13 sacks last year, just became the highest-paid defensive player in Denver history.



