Tulsa County’s 'Books to Treasure' program returns for 2025

The Tulsa City County Library's Books to Treasure program returns in fall 2025, giving all Tulsa County second graders a free book, a custom library card and a chance to meet illustrator Raul the Third. The annual literacy initiative, sponsored by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, aims to spark a lifelong love of reading in young children.

By: Jeromee Scot

-

A fall tradition is back for Tulsa County second graders, and it is all about celebrating children’s literature. The Tulsa City-County Library’s Books to Treasure program returns in 2025 with free books, custom-designed library cards and a special visit from an award-winning illustrator.

Launched in 2003 and sponsored annually by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, the Books to Treasure initiative aims to spark a lifelong love of reading in young children. Here is how the program works, who it is for, and what to expect this year.

A Tulsa Tradition Rooted in Reading

The library’s Books to Treasure program has been a part of local classrooms for more than two decades. Focused on second-grade students across Tulsa County, the initiative distributes thousands of books each fall free of charge.

But the program’s value goes beyond the books. The goal is to inspire children by showing them the creative process behind their favorite stories, giving them the opportunity to meet the artists who bring books to life.

What Second Graders Receive

All second-grade students in Tulsa County will receive a free copy of Vamos! Let's Go Read, written and illustrated by Raul the Third, the featured illustrator for 2025. The book’s colorful visuals are enhanced by colors from collaborator Elaine Bay.

Children will also receive a special edition library card featuring artwork from the book. These are available through schools or directly at library branches with a parent or guardian.

In 2024, the program handed out nearly 12,000 books and more than 3,000 custom library cards to local second graders.

How to Get the Special Library Card

Library card applications will be distributed to second-grade teachers in Tulsa and Tulsa County in September and October. Tulsa City-County Library staff will coordinate directly with schools to ensure students receive their cards.

Starting in September, parents or guardians can also visit any Tulsa City-County Library branch with their second grader to sign up for the Books to Treasure card in person. Only second graders enrolled in schools within Tulsa or Tulsa County are eligible.

Meet the Illustrator: Raul the Third

This year’s featured illustrator, Raul the Third, is best known for his Vamos! series and for his distinctive, energetic art style that connects with young readers. He will visit Tulsa this fall for a special in-person event:

📅 Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 🕕 6 p.m. 📍 Hardesty Regional Library, Connors Cove

📚 Book signing to follow. Books will be available for purchase.

This event is free and open to the public and offers a chance for children to meet a real illustrator behind one of their favorite stories.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Books to Treasure program can visit the Tulsa City-County Library website.