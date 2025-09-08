Tulsa homeless encampments cleared under Gov. Stitt’s 'Operation SAFE,' critics push back

As Tulsa grapples with homelessness, Gov. Kevin Stitt's Operation SAFE provokes dispute. The plan's impact on long-term local initiatives is under scrutiny.

By: Jayden Brannon

Governor Kevin Stitt says a new initiative is cleaning up homeless encampments on state land in Tulsa, but local leaders argue the effort undermines long-term solutions.

What is Operation SAFE?

Gov. Stitt launched Operation SAFE — Swift Action for Families Everywhere — to remove homeless encampments and debris from state-owned property. The initiative began Friday, when Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews and state troopers cleared 21 camps in Tulsa.

Crews reported hauling away more than 206,000 pounds of trash, hazardous waste and stolen materials. The state has not yet released progress numbers from Saturday’s work.

Why supporters back the plan

Stitt says Operation SAFE is about restoring public safety and keeping state land free of dangerous debris.

The Tulsa County Republican Party praised the governor online, thanking him for “getting our city back on track” and warning they do not want Oklahoma to resemble California, Seattle or New York.

Stitt also said people living in the camps are given options: accept housing or treatment services, or face arrest.

Why critics oppose it

Tulsa County Democratic Party Chair Sarah Gray says the initiative strips vulnerable people of dignity and sets back local progress.

“You don’t just lose your bed, a safe place to sleep at night,” Gray said. “You lose your dignity, you lose your sense of security, and your sense of safety, and we have so many people doing great work in this city to help this community and Kevin Stitt is coming and setting us so far back.”

Gray added that Tulsa voters elected Mayor Monroe Nichols in part for his commitment to reach functional zero homelessness by 2030. She argued the state’s actions conflict with that effort.

What’s next?

Stitt says Operation SAFE will continue as long as needed. Troopers have also installed warning signs at cleared camps, telling people they cannot return to state land.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says officers are working with nonprofits to connect people to housing and resources.

