Oregon Duck mascot takes the field in viral Labubu costume before OSU game

The popular plush toy made its way to the football field as part of the pregame show.

By: Nick McCauley

-

The Oregon Duck made a viral entrance before the team’s matchup against Oklahoma State, showing up on the football field dressed as Labubu, the trendy plush toy that has taken over social media this year.

The Duck kept its signature beak and wide eyes but was fully suited up in a Labubu costume, complete with furry ears and a toothy grin. Fans quickly took notice, adding to the toy’s growing popularity.

The moment blended college football tradition with one of the year’s biggest pop culture fads, putting Labubu in the spotlight in front of thousands of fans.