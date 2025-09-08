Tulsa districts compete for Levitt Grant to bring outdoor concerts downtown

Five Tulsa Districts compete for Levitt Music Series grant, unlocking potential funding for up to 10 outdoor concerts annually.

By: Samantha Rupe

-

Five Tulsa districts are competing for a national grant that could bring a wave of outdoor concerts to the city. The ‘Levitt Music Series Grant’ is now in the public voting phase, giving residents the chance to help bring more live music downtown.

If awarded, the Levitt Music Series Grant would strengthen Tulsa’s music ecosystem while giving residents and visitors more opportunities to experience the city’s cultural districts. The program provides up to $120,000 spread over three years, funding as many as 10 concerts a year.

“Music is such a core part of Tulsa’s DNA, and that means all of Tulsa. I have seen first-hand the impact the Levitt Foundation Grant can make and know that being awarded these funds would take Tulsa’s music scene to the next level and make it truly citywide,” said Meg Gould, executive director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture. “I encourage everyone to vote and help Historic Greenwood District, Phoenix District, Kendall Whittier Main Street, Tulsa Global District, and Tulsa Route 66 Main Street win this much-deserved honor.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The districts in the running

Greenwood District, Phoenix District, Kendall Whittier Main Street, Tulsa Global District and Route 66 Main Street are all finalists for the grant.

2. What the grant offers

The program provides up to $120,000 in funding, distributed over three years. That money would pay for outdoor concerts, with the potential for up to 10 performances annually.

3. Why it matters

The Levitt Foundation says the concerts are designed to build community, support local arts and provide free entertainment for families.

4. How to vote

Residents can cast their votes online at levitt.org/vote or by texting TULSA to 877-409-5525. The voting period runs through Sept. 15.

5. When winners will be announced

The foundation is set to reveal the grant recipients on Nov. 18.