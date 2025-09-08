Outdoor Pics With Tess: Raccoons napping

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Check out these three raccoons stacked up and resting on a light fixture on Brad and Ladonna Jeffers' front porch.

Ladonna was able to snap a few pictures, and they didn't seem to mind. Except maybe the one on the bottom who's covering its eyes.

So adorable!

