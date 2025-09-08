Outdoor Pics With Tess: Raccoons napping

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Monday, September 8th 2025, 7:00 am

By: Tess Maune


Check out these three raccoons stacked up and resting on a light fixture on Brad and Ladonna Jeffers' front porch.

Ladonna was able to snap a few pictures, and they didn't seem to mind. Except maybe the one on the bottom who's covering its eyes.

So adorable!

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune, born and raised in El Reno, Oklahoma, joined News On 6 in March 2012. She’s an anchor and reporter for 6 in the Morning and is also the News On 6’s outdoor and wildlife reporter.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 8th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025