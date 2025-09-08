Oklahoma State students, firefighters honor 9/11 heroes with annual memorial stair climb

Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Boone Pickens Stadium—OSU community honors first responders' sacrifice.

By: Joe Carmody

The Oklahoma State University community came together Saturday morning for the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Boone Pickens Stadium, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of first responders who lost their lives 24 years ago.

Students, staff and firefighters climbed the equivalent of 110 floors, symbolizing the number of steps first responders took inside the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

A tradition that continues to grow

The OSU stair climb began in 2017 and has grown every year. The event brings together campus members, local firefighters and community supporters in a show of remembrance and resilience.

Climbing in honor of sacrifice

This year’s event began at 8 a.m. on Sept. 6. Many participants wore full firefighter gear to replicate the challenges first responders faced during the attacks.

Organizers said the climb serves not only as a memorial but also as a tangible way to connect with the sacrifice made that day.

Supporting a national cause

In addition to honoring the fallen, the stair climb raised money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports families and honors the legacy of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

A powerful reminder

Hundreds of people filled the stadium for the climb, reflecting on the courage of firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel who faced unimaginable challenges 24 years ago.

The annual stair climb at Boone Pickens Stadium continues to stand as a powerful reminder of the resilience of first responders and the importance of never forgetting Sept. 11.

Upcoming stair climb

The Tulsa Fire Department, police and other departments have planned their annual stair climb on Thursday, Sept. 11, marking 24 years since the terrorist attacks.

The stair climb will take place at the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa, starting at 8:30 a.m.