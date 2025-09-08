Oklahoma City Thunder launch statewide reading challenge for schools

Monday, September 8th 2025, 8:38 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder is marking National Literacy Day by inviting second-grade classrooms statewide to take part in its annual Thunder Reading Challenge.
The program aims to encourage students to develop a lifelong love of reading while competing for prizes and recognition.
Starting Wednesday, Oct. 1, second-grade classrooms across Oklahoma can register to log their reading minutes. The competition continues through March 31.
Each month, the 10 schools with the highest average reading minutes will receive prizes. At the end of the challenge, the three top-performing schools will earn cash prizes and individual awards.
The school with the highest overall reading average will also be rewarded with a Thunder-themed assembly, complete with team entertainers.
Schools can register now at okcthunder.com/readingchallenge.
