Oklahoma City Thunder launch statewide reading challenge for schools

Second-grade classrooms across Oklahoma can compete for prizes beginning Oct. 1.

Monday, September 8th 2025, 8:38 am

By: Hannah Sedgwick


The Oklahoma City Thunder is marking National Literacy Day by inviting second-grade classrooms statewide to take part in its annual Thunder Reading Challenge.

The program aims to encourage students to develop a lifelong love of reading while competing for prizes and recognition.

How the challenge works

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 1, second-grade classrooms across Oklahoma can register to log their reading minutes. The competition continues through March 31.

Monthly and grand prizes

Each month, the 10 schools with the highest average reading minutes will receive prizes. At the end of the challenge, the three top-performing schools will earn cash prizes and individual awards.

Special recognition for the top school

The school with the highest overall reading average will also be rewarded with a Thunder-themed assembly, complete with team entertainers.

How to register

Schools can register now at okcthunder.com/readingchallenge.
