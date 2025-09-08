Oklahoma Birth of Legends Festival set to return to Guthrie Green

Monday, September 8th 2025, 8:53 am
The Oklahoma Birth of Legends Festival is returning to Tulsa this weekend, bringing together pioneers, legends and a new generation of hip hop artists from across the state.
The family-friendly event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa.
The groundwork for the festival began in 2018 with community events that laid the foundation for what would become the first official Oklahoma Birth of Legends Concert Festival in 2023.
The goal is to unite Oklahoma’s hip hop community by placing trailblazers and rising artists on the same stage, highlighting the state’s talent while building connections between generations.
Event organizer and producer Mareo Johnson, a longtime figure in Tulsa’s hip hop scene, said the festival was inspired by seeing other regions grow into music industry hubs.
Johnson said he hopes the festival will spark similar momentum in Oklahoma while also documenting the state’s musical history, including jazz, R&B and soul influences that helped shape hip hop.
A documentary project is already underway, featuring rap legends from across Oklahoma.
Organizers say the festival provides more than entertainment. It is designed to give young people and the community at large a sense of belonging and connection through music, food and culture.
With live performances, vendors, food trucks and giveaways, the event is intended to be both fun and educational.
Attendees can expect an afternoon of live performances from Oklahoma hip hop pioneers and new artists, along with a festival atmosphere that includes local food and merchandise vendors.
The Oklahoma Birth of Legends Festival is the first of its kind in the state. Johnson emphasized the importance of building on the movement already in motion rather than reinventing it, with a focus on unifying Oklahoma’s hip hop community and celebrating its history.
For more information, visit the Oklahoma Birth of Legends Facebook page or Guthrie Green's Facebook page.
