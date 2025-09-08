Philbrook to host Tulsa premiere of 'The Lowdown' on Sept. 22

Get the inside scoop at ‘The Lowdown’ premiere at Tulsa's Philbrook Museum. Bookstore owner turns investigator in this Tulsa-based series by Sterlin Harjo. Event starts Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Tiffany Lane

-

The Philbrook Museum of Art will host the Tulsa premiere of the FX series ‘The Lowdown’ on Monday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m., one night before the show’s national debut on FX.

The series was created by Tulsa native Sterlin Harjo and was largely filmed in the Tulsa area, making the museum screening a hometown showcase for the new Tulsa noir drama.

Admission is free but space is limited and RSVP is required. Tickets go live on the Philbrook website at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8. Organizers advise families to treat the series as if it were rated MA because an official public rating has not yet been posted.

What to know

• Event: Tulsa premiere screening of FX’s ‘The Lowdown.’

• When: Monday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

• Cost: Free; RSVP required. Tickets available starting Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. on the Philbrook calendar.

The series follows a Tulsa bookstore owner, moonlighting as an investigative journalist and digging into local corruption. It's directed by Oklahoma's Own Sterlin Harjo, and includes stars like Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan and Keith David. The writing blends satire, mystery and local storytelling rooted in Harjo’s experience.

The show’s national premiere is scheduled for Sept. 23 on FX and streaming platforms.

For reservations and more details, visit the Philbrook events calendar on the museum’s website.