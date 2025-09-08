Tulsa DA discusses Operation SAFE, child safety crimes, early release decisions

DA Kunzweiler addresses Gov. Stitt's homelessness initiative, refusals of early prison release, local child safety issues, and introduces Tulsa County's new DA Dashboard.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler addressed questions about potential criminal charges stemming from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Operation Safe, which directs state troopers to clear out homeless camps in Tulsa.

"This is an operation that really didn't involve my office or consultation with my office," Kunzweiler said. "What we do is we review cases…We look at whether or not a crime has been committed. Do we have enough evidence to file a charge?"

He explained that first-time offenders may receive a warning, while repeat violations could lead to arrests and fines or county jail time. Cases could also be referred to the municipal court. Kunzweiler said his office might see some cases, particularly if they bypass municipal courts.

April Wilkens Early Release Denial

Kunzweiler also discussed the recent denial of an early release request for April Wilkens, convicted of murdering her ex-boyfriend in 1998. He said the court reviewed evidence, including Wilkens’ prior victimization, mental health, and substance use.

"The court…determined they had not met their burden," he said. The judge concluded that her prior victimization was not the primary factor in the crime.

Child Safety Concerns

Kunzweiler addressed a string of recent child safety crimes, including the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old and a 35-year prison sentence for child sexploitation. He emphasized the broader societal issues contributing to these cases.

"It's a reflection on our society," he said. Kunzweiler cited drugs, domestic violence, and family instability as root causes and stressed the importance of good parenting and intact homes.

"So, from my perspective is what kind of society do we want to have?" Kunzweiler asked. "Do we want to encourage good parenting? Do we want to encourage intact homes? Or do we want to just stand back and let some of that stuff unfold?"

DA Dashboard Newsletter

Kunzweiler briefly highlighted the launch of a new newsletter, the DA Dashboard, which aims to give the public insight into cases and the work of Tulsa County prosecutors.