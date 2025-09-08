Trans-Siberian Orchestra Brings Christmas Rock Opera to BOK Center This Winter

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to BOK Center on Dec. 3, 2025 with a reimagined performance of its holiday show "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve." Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 12.

By: Sarah Brown

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its Christmas rock opera back to the BOK Center on Dec. 3, 2025, with the reimagined performance "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More."

The performance will include TSO’s greatest hits and a special 25th anniversary celebration for the group’s third album, “Beethoven’s Last Night.”

Fans attending the concert will also be able to get one item signed by members of the group for free.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. at www.bokcenter.com. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to local charities.