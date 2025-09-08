This Week In Big 12 Football: Week 3

Week 3 of Big 12 college football sees Oklahoma State on a bye before hosting TU on September 19. Highlights include a 3-1 score against ACC and outstanding performances by league quarterbacks.

By: Scott Pfeil

This is Week 3 of the college football season for the Big 12. Oklahoma State has a bye this week before hosting TU on Friday, September 19th. Here's a look at some notes around the conference:

The Big 12 is 3-1 versus the ACC with three non-conference games remaining against Power Four opponents, all of which are ACC programs.

The Big 12 Conference is tied for the FBS lead in total defensive and special teams touchdowns with 11.

The Big 12 is a combined 66-0 against FCS programs since the start of 2019. It is the only FBS conference to be undefeated against FCS schools during that time.

Big 12 QB Club: Entering Week 3, the Big 12 is home to the Power Four leaders in completions (Avery Johnson, K-State) and passing yards per game (Sawyer Robertson, Baylor) alongside players ranked second in completion percentage (Devon Dampier, Utah), passing touchdowns (Jalon Daniels, Kansas), total touchdowns (Jalon Daniels, Kansas) and quarterback rating (Behren Morton, Texas Tech).

Big 12 QB Club: Conference quarterbacks were FBS leaders in passing yards, passing touchdowns, quarterback rating and rushing scores by a quarterback in Week Two.

Arizona and BYU are the only FBS programs not to surrender a touchdown on defense this season and are joined by Houston to give the Big 12 three teams in the top five nationally in scoring defense: BYU (1st - 1.5 ppg), Arizona (T-4th - 4.5 ppg) and Houston (T-4th - 4.5 ppg).

Colorado and Houston will face off in their Conference opener on Friday, marking their first-ever head-to-head meeting as Big 12 members.

For a second consecutive season, the Arizona and Kansas State matchup will not count in the Conference standings due to the game being scheduled prior to Arizona joining the Big 12.

Half of the top 10 winningest active coaches in FBS are from the Big 12; Willie Fritz (third), Rich Rodriguez (fifth), Mike Gundy (seventh), Lance Leipold (seventh) and Kyle Whittingham (ninth).

