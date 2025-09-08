OU’s John Mateer named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Redshirt junior accounted for three touchdowns and 344 total yards in the Sooners’ 24-13 victory, ranking second nationally in total offense through two games.

Monday, September 8th 2025, 11:44 am

By: News 9, OU Athletics


Oklahoma redshirt junior quarterback John Mateer was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after accounting for three touchdowns in the Sooners’ 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan on Saturday night at Gaylord Family, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Dual-Threat Performance

Mateer completed 21 of 34 passes (62%) for 270 yards and one touchdown, while also leading the team in rushing with 19 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

  1. Opening Drive Impact: Directed a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Deion Burks.
  2. First Half Spark: Scored on a 2-yard run just before halftime to make it 14-0.
  3. Second Half Control: Added a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to extend the lead to 21-7.
  4. Game-Sealing Drive: Led a 16-play, 78-yard fourth-quarter drive that burned 8:27 off the clock, ending with a field goal to secure the 24-13 win.

Season Totals Through Two Games

  1. 51-of-71 passing (72%)
  2. 662 yards, 4 touchdowns
  3. Second-most passing yards by an OU quarterback in the first two games of a career (Josh Heupel, 773 in 1999).
  4. National Rankings:
  5. 2nd in total offense (380.8 ypg, leads SEC)
  6. 6th in passing yards per game (331.0, leads SEC)

What’s Next

No. 13/16 Oklahoma (2-0) travels to Philadelphia to face Temple (2-0) on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
