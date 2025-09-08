Tulsa Zoo Announces Arrival of New Hyacinth Macaw Through AZA Species Survival Plan

Monday, September 8th 2025, 11:19 am
The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new bird! Hyacinth macaw Crystal (right) was brought here for male Ollie (left) from the Baton Rouge Zoo as part of the AZA Species Survival Plan.
The Tulsa Zoo said in a Facebook post, “Crystal and Ollie have already been spotted preening each other, a great sign of bonding, and we’re hopeful this pair will welcome chicks in the future!”
According to the Tulsa Zoo, hyacinth macaws are considered a vulnerable species in the wild because of habitat loss.
You can see Crystal and Ollie at their outdoor habitat at the zoo’s Conservation Center.
