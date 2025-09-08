Oklahoma Highway Patrol expands homeless camp sweeps along Tulsa highways

Monday marked the fourth day of the operation, with troopers working along the Broken Arrow Expressway near Sheridan.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its sweeps of homeless camps in Tulsa, expanding beyond downtown to major highways. Monday marked the fourth day of the operation, with troopers working along the Broken Arrow Expressway near Sheridan.

OHP clears camps along BA Expressway

News On 6’s Emory Bryan reported from a grassy area between lanes of the BA Expressway, where troopers and cleanup crews were removing campsites along the railroad tracks.

“This is a continuation of the operation that started Friday downtown and it’s now expanding elsewhere throughout the city,” Bryan said.

Over the weekend, troopers filled several large roll-off dumpsters with debris from cleared sites. Cleanup work resumed Monday with more trash hauled out.

Homeless residents react

Some people living along the tracks said troopers told them to leave and began dismantling the camps.

“They’ve told my friends and them to move, so I’m just helping them gather their stuff up and get out of here,” one person told News On 6.

“I understand what’s going on, I get it, but it’s just, it’s never going to end. It’s always going to be a homelessness thing going on.”

Monday afternoon, Mayor Nichols held a media availability to address Tulsa's ongoing efforts on homelessness. Watch the full video in the player below.

Governor says operation will continue

The Governor’s Office has said the sweeps will continue “until there’s no longer a need.”

While crews expanded to the BA Expressway and other areas, Bryan reported that some people have already returned to previously cleared sites downtown.

