OU vs. Auburn, OSU vs. Tulsa kickoff times for Week 4 finalized

Oklahoma hosts Auburn at 2:30 p.m., while OSU hosts Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Monday, September 8th 2025, 1:03 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Kickoff times for all three of Oklahoma's Division 1 college football teams have been finalized for Week 4.

Coming off a bye week, Oklahoma State will host the University of Tulsa on Friday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Sooners host Auburn and former quarterback Jackson Arnold at 2:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to wear Crimson for the game.

This weekend, OU travels to Philadelphia to play Temple, while TU hosts Navy.

Drake Johnson
Drake Johnson

Drake Johnson is a Digital Content Producer at Griffin Media. He joined the team in July 2021 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in journalism.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 8th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025

September 10th, 2025