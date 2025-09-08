OU vs. Auburn, OSU vs. Tulsa kickoff times for Week 4 finalized

Oklahoma hosts Auburn at 2:30 p.m., while OSU hosts Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Kickoff times for all three of Oklahoma's Division 1 college football teams have been finalized for Week 4.

Coming off a bye week, Oklahoma State will host the University of Tulsa on Friday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Sooners host Auburn and former quarterback Jackson Arnold at 2:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to wear Crimson for the game.

This weekend, OU travels to Philadelphia to play Temple, while TU hosts Navy.