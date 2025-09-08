OU vs. Auburn, OSU vs. Tulsa kickoff times for Week 4 finalized

Monday, September 8th 2025, 1:03 pm
Kickoff times for all three of Oklahoma's Division 1 college football teams have been finalized for Week 4.
Coming off a bye week, Oklahoma State will host the University of Tulsa on Friday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Sooners host Auburn and former quarterback Jackson Arnold at 2:30 p.m.
Fans are asked to wear Crimson for the game.
This weekend, OU travels to Philadelphia to play Temple, while TU hosts Navy.
September 8th, 2025
