Oklahoma mother warns community after losing 27-year-old son to kratom overdose

By: Elizabeth Fitz

An Edmond mom is warning the community about a substance called kratom, which she believes killed her 27-year-old son, she told Griffin Media on Sunday.

Kratom is a substance derived from a southeast Asian plant that is widely available at convenience stores and smoke shops for people over the age of 18 in Oklahoma.

However, the Food and Drug Administration warned against its use in July 2025.

Zachary Young was just 27 years old when he passed away.

"He was funny, and he was kind, and he was good-hearted, and he was my friend," said his mom Kimberly Bounds.

Months before he died in 2021, Bounds said Young broke his shoulder.

"It was a pretty bad break and he was in a lot of pain. He was getting kratom over the counter at convenience stores and through the mail thinking it was helping him."

Then Young started having seizures, which Oklahoma Poison Control said is possible when withdrawing from kratom.

“And then it caused him to have a heart attack, and he died,” his mom recalled.

Young's toxicology report showed that he had three times the amount of kratom that is considered intoxicating in his system.

Kratom and its concentrated counterpart, 7-OH, are not regulated by the FDA, but they are easily accessible to anyone in the state over 18.

"What is gaining a lot of traction is 7-OH or the 7-Hydroxymitragynine. These are being formulated into tablets, gummies, drink mixes, [and] shots that you can buy at convenience stores. They're being sold online, in smoke shops, gas stations," said Kristie Edelen, Managing Director at Oklahoma Poison Center.

Kratom and 7-OH target the same receptors that opioids target.

The withdrawal symptoms are so severe that some people go to addiction recovery centers for help, according to a local addiction treatment center.

"It's deadly and it either needs to be regulated or banned, but I'd rather it be banned."

Those worried after consuming kratom can contact Oklahoma Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

“We have pharmacists and nurses available 24 hours a day, seven days a week here at the poison center. We're free. We're confidential, so there's no cost to talk with us,” Edelen told News 9.