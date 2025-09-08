Jenks Public Schools Reassures Parents after Handgun Found in Student's Bag, No Disruption Reported

A student was taken into custody at Jenks Public Schools on Monday after a handgun was discovered in their backpack. Authorities stated there was no threat to others, and the student was unaware the weapon was present.

By: David Prock

Jenks Public Schools confirmed that a student was taken into custody on Monday morning after bringing a gun to school.

In a letter to parents and staff saying that the Jenks Public Schools Police Department responded quickly and that there was never any disruption or threat to other students.

The student was reportedly taken into custody, and according to JPS officials, did not know the weapon was in their bag.

See the Full Letter Below:

"Jenks High School, Freshman Academy, & Alternative Center Families,

Earlier this morning, JHS principals discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack. There was no threat to students or staff. Officers from the Jenks Public Schools Police Department responded immediately and placed the student in custody.

There was no disruption to the school day, and the gun was not seen by any other students or staff. Upon investigation by the JPS Police Department, the student was unaware the gun was in the backpack.

Principals and JPS Police officers followed protocols and worked together to ensure the security of our campus. The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority at Jenks Public Schools. Remember, if you see something or hear something, please say something.

Thank you!

JPS Administration"