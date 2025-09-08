Glenpool city leaders calling for changes at intersection where Monday fatal crash kills nine-year-old boy

A nine-year-old boy is killed at a crash in Glenpool at an area many, including city leaders, say is becoming more dangerous each year.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Glenpool city leaders say changes are needed at an intersection where a nine-year-old Glenpool boy was killed in a crash Monday. Four people were also injured in the crash near Highway 75 and 151st Street.

The Police Chief says this stretch of 151st Street is becoming an increasing problem each day and they are working with ODOT to get something done.

THE CRASH

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened when a driver, trying to avoid a semi-truck, went across the median and hit cars waiting to turn left onto Warrior Drive.

Four people were hurt in the same car as the little boy who was killed.

A Glenpool school bus was damaged by debris from the crash and many students saw the crash, but no one inside the bus was injured.

Glenpool Public Schools confirms the boy who was killed was a student in the district, and that there are counselors on site for anyone who needs it.

CALLING FOR CHANGE

The Glenpool Police Chief says this is the most dangerous section of road in Glenpool because of the high speed limits and lack of stoplights.

City leaders want changes made so nothing like this ever happens again.

“There have been conversations about school zones, reduction in speed right there… but no action has been taken,” said Chief Jeremy Plane with Glenpool Police. “We’re still dealing with today, four years later, the same stuff I complained about in 2020.”

“We don’t want to create a scenario where we are at odds with the state,” said David Tillotson, Glenpool City Manager. “We want to find solutions proactively with them as we move forward. But the reality is we have come to a point where we have to do something now. We cannot continue to wait any longer.”

ODOT STATEMENT

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation sent News On 6 this statement:

“The Oklahoma Department of Transportation grieves with the Glenpool community and family who suffered such a tragic loss in the fatal crash on SH-67. Our hearts and thoughts are with them. While law enforcement continues its investigation, ODOT will evaluate the site conditions for safety. This is standard procedure after any fatality crash on an interstate or state highway.

Public safety is ODOT’s first priority. Safety improvement projects must be backed by data and engineering to ensure the right improvements for the conditions.

Several months ago, ODOT expedited a safety study on SH-67/151st S. near US-75 to help determine solutions more quickly. ODOT expects the study to be complete by the end of the year. The specific improvements and locations have not been determined but will be done in consultation with the City of Glenpool and driven by collision and other data along the corridor.”