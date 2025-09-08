Tulsa’s Performing Arts Center launching Youth Advisory Board

For the first time, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center will have a Youth Advisory Board. It will be a program for high school students, designed to encourage leadership and engagement with the arts.

By: Amy Slanchik

There are all kinds of jobs that happen backstage and behind the scenes at any theater.

The new advisory board at TPAC will give students a chance to go behind the scenes in a different way.

It's another busy season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Kimberly Akimbo just wrapped up, and shows like The Outsiders and Beauty and the Beast are on deck. The performances are planned far in advance, but there are about to be a few new voices at Tulsa's PAC.

"We thought that this would be a great opportunity for kids that really enjoy the performing arts, because who doesn't? And want to learn how to support it in a different way that might not be, fully dancing and tapping and singing on stage,” TPAC Development Coordinator Pete Otis said.

Otis said the PAC is looking for 15 to 20 Green Country teenagers, in 9th through 12th grade, to serve on the board. They'll learn a little bit of everything.

"All the stuff that goes into all the magic you see on stage and more about what we do on the administrative side,” Otis said.

Otis said the idea for the board came from an employee's daughter, looking for a way to get involved.

"She'll have to apply like everybody else, but it does help to have someone who is interested enough to pitch the idea in the first place,” Otis said.

He said the students will probably meet once a month, and sometimes volunteer. But Otis says the PAC is ultimately looking for a fresh perspective.

"What they feel can improve, what they feel is working, how we can work with them to really build something for the future for them,” Otis said.

The deadline to apply is September 30th. Students will need to answer six questions and have two references.

For more information and to apply, click here.