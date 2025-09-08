Tre Lamb: Tulsa must learn to finish close games after loss at New Mexico State

Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb reflects on missed opportunities, quarterback health concerns, and preparing for Navy following the Golden Hurricane’s 21-14 setback in Las Cruces.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Tulsa Head Coach Tre Lamb held his weekly media availability on Monday following the loss at New Mexico State.

1. Missed opportunities defined the loss.

Tulsa moved the ball effectively but failed to finish drives. Lamb pointed out the glaring inefficiency:

“We crossed the 50 on seven of our 11 possessions and scored twice. We dropped a touchdown, missed a field goal, and threw a red-zone pick.”

Those mistakes, he said, were the difference in what he called a very winnable game.

2. Tulsa must learn to finish close games.

Lamb made it clear that blowouts won’t be part of this year’s script:

“Every game is going to be like this. We’re not going to get to the point this year where we’re kicking the crap out of people.”

Instead, he said, his team will have to embrace tight battles:

“Seven or eight of the next 10 games will be one-score games, and the difference is going to be who makes plays in the fourth quarter.”

3. QB Kirk Francis played while concussed.

Lamb revealed that starting quarterback Kirk Francis suffered a concussion but stayed in the game for a key drive:

“He played the rest of that drive concussed, which was frustrating because he threw the pick when he was concussed.”

Francis’ status moving forward is uncertain, leaving Tulsa’s quarterback position in flux.

4. Backup Baylor Hayes has grit but will need protection.

If Francis can’t go, redshirt freshman Baylor Hayes is next in line. Lamb praised his competitive fire:

“He reminds me of Baker Mayfield — gritty, competitive, not scared of the moment.” Still, the staff will manage his responsibilities carefully: “We can’t ask him to do everything. We’ll probably shrink the game plan if he’s the starter.”

5. Navy is a major test of discipline.

Looking ahead, Lamb stressed how difficult the Midshipmen are to prepare for:

“They shorten the game, they don’t beat themselves, and you don’t get many possessions. You have to make every one count.”

He also framed the matchup as a chance for Tulsa to prove itself after the setback:

“First adversity we’ve faced. I’m excited to see how we answer.”