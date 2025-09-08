Muscogee Nation holding events for Suicide Prevention Week

Muscogee Nation hosts important events for National Suicide Prevention Week in Oklahoma; from 'Chalk out the Stigma' walk to crucial suicide prevention training.

By: Dan Norman

-

The Muscogee Nation says it's holding several events this week as part of National Suicide Prevention Week at several locations.

On Monday the tribe held a 'Chalk out the Stigma' walk to help raise awareness.

On Tuesday the tribe will hold events to highlight the importance of 'Self Care.'

Wednesday it will hold a suicide prevention training to teach people learn how to help those suffereing from mental illness.

Finally on Thursday the tribe will hold a walk to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide.



